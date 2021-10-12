Weather Forecast For Piedmont

PIEDMONT, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 82 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, October 14 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 6 mph



