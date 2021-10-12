Weather Forecast For Piedmont
PIEDMONT, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 14
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0