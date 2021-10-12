Parents sue Kern County over suicide of their son
SACRAMENTO - Kern County faces a lawsuit over the suicide of a prisoner. Rosa Elia Rodriguez, Santiago Rodriguez and the estate of Jose Luis Rodriguez filed a federal complaint on September 21 in the Eastern District of California against the County of Kern, Sheriff Donny Youngblood, Commander Mark Warren, Bill Walker, Burse Blank, Tina Marie Gonzales L.V.N., Deputy Laura Escobar and Does 1-10 for deprivation of civil rights, wrongful death and other claims.norcalrecord.com
