Kern County, CA

Parents sue Kern County over suicide of their son

By Christina Heath
 9 days ago

SACRAMENTO - Kern County faces a lawsuit over the suicide of a prisoner. Rosa Elia Rodriguez, Santiago Rodriguez and the estate of Jose Luis Rodriguez filed a federal complaint on September 21 in the Eastern District of California against the County of Kern, Sheriff Donny Youngblood, Commander Mark Warren, Bill Walker, Burse Blank, Tina Marie Gonzales L.V.N., Deputy Laura Escobar and Does 1-10 for deprivation of civil rights, wrongful death and other claims.

Judy Brown
9d ago

What is wrong with you..I have a granddaughter that has mental problem and will not get help..She is an adult, age 42 years. Why did you come to the conclusion that it is Kern County fault??

Berta Berta
9d ago

Very sad. Prayers for the family and our Law, enforcement, behavioral science, medical employees. 🙏🏻

1st amendment only
9d ago

thats very sad. could be why he's bin jail for mental disorder and that is wrong and makes it worse. he needed help to be well gain.

