3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s cloudy forecast in Orange Grove

(ORANGE GROVE, TX.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in Orange Grove, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Orange Grove:

Tuesday, October 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 75 °F Windy: 24 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 59 °F 10 to 14 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.