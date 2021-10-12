CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credit Suisse Bumps Up MGM Resorts Price Target By 106%

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCredit Suisse analyst Benjamin Chaiken upgraded MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Outperform from Neutral and hiked the price target to $68 from $33, suggesting a 52.77% upside. The company has "gone through a transformation," recently announcing four transactions that the market is not giving it full credit for, Chaiken notes.

TheStreet

HubSpot Stock Rises as BofA Bumps Up Price Target to $900

HubSpot (HUBS) - Get HubSpot, Inc. Report shares rose Wednesday, after Bank of America raised its target price for the customer relationship management platform to $900 from $880, keeping its buy rating. BofA analyst Brad Sills is enthusiastic about the company ahead of its third-quarter earnings report, which is expected...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Penske Automotive Hikes Dividend By 2.2%

Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: PAG) Board of Directors has increased the company's dividend by 2.2% to $0.46 per share. The dividend is payable December 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 10, 2021. On July 21, 2021, Penske announced an increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.45 per...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Baillie Gifford Trimmed Positions In Alibaba, Tesla, Nio, Moderna In Q3, Here's What It Bought Instead

Investment firm Baillie Gifford lowered exposure in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) and Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO) in the third quarter and snapped up shares in vaccine maker Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA) instead, regulatory filings reveal. What Happened: Baillie Gifford, a 110-year-old asset management firm...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm Resorts#Price Action#Mgm Resorts Price Target#Mgm Resorts International
Business Insider

BofA Bumps Price Target For Saia, ArcBest, Old Dominion

BofA analyst Ken Hoexter raised the price target for Rail & Road companies Saia, ArcBest, and Old Dominion. Hoexter increased estimates on a carry forward of pricing strength into early 2022 due to higher rates. He mentions that in less-than-truckload mid-quarter updates, industry pricing trends were up mid-teens, ahead of the prior targets, with shipment growth remaining up slightly.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Netflix stock slumps after earnings as Deutsche Bank downgrades, but most analysts boost price targets

Shares of Netflix Inc. slumped 2.3% in premarket trading, as investors expressed disappointment that the streaming video giant's third-quarter results and subscriber guidance didn't beat expectations by enough. That said, no less than 19 of the 48 analysts surveyed by FactSet raised their stock price targets and one lowered their target, while Deutsche Bank's Bryan Kraft went as far as downgrading the stock. Kraft cut his rating to hold from buy, while keeping his price target at $590, which is 8.3% below Tuesday's closing price of $639.00. "While, on the one hand, we share the market's enthusiasm toward Netflix's...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Online-learning platform Udemy to offer 14.5 million shares in IPO priced at $27 to $29 each

Online-learning platform Udemy Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 14.5 million shares priced at $27 to $29 each. The company would raise $420.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of almost $4 billion, based on the 137.4 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "UDMY." Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 11 banks. Proceeds of the deal will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital,...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

LianBio to raise up to $345 million in planned IPO at valuation of $1.8 billion

LianBio , a biotech with operations in the U.S. and China, set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 20.3 million American Depositary Shares priced at $15 to $17 each. The company would raise $345 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.8 billion, based on the 105.3 million shares expected to be outstanding once the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "LIAN." Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, BofA Securities and Raymond James are underwriting the deal. Proceeds will be used for clinical development and R&D and for general corporate purposes. "We are a global, science-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on in-licensing assets for Greater China and other Asian markets," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

AirSculpt Technologies sets IPO price range at $15 to $17 a share

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. on Wednesday could raise about $160 million in its upcoming initial public offering, based on the midpoint of its estimated price range of $15 to $17 a share and 10 million shares in the offering. The company will raise about $26.6 million by offering 1.56 million shares, and selling shareholders will draw in $143.4 million of the total proceeds. AirSculpt Technologies will have 55.4 million shares outstanding after it goes public, with a market cap of $886 million based on a share price of $16. AirSculpt, which specializes in fat removal through a minimally invasive process, reported net income of $16.7 million on revenue of $61 million in the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $908,000 and revenue of $22.1 million in the year-ago period. Vesey Street Capital Partners will own 47% of the company once it goes public, according to its IPO prospectus. Morgan Stanley, Piper Sandler and SVB Leerink are the lead underwriters out of five banks working on the deal.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Credit Suisse, Berenberg upgrade Pearson

Credit Suisse upgraded its stance on shares of education publisher Pearson to ‘neutral’ from ‘underperform’ on Tuesday as it cut its price target to 680p from 750p following a share price correction after the first-half results. 7,185.43. 10:45 21/10/21. n/a. n/a. 4,116.93. 10:45 21/10/21. n/a. n/a. 4,100.07. 10:45 21/10/21. n/a.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF trades up 2.6% in Tuesday debut on the NYSE

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF was trading higher Tuesday morning, in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange, marking a milestone for the nascent crypto sector. The ProShares fund, up 2.6%, is the first ETF that offers exposure to bitcoin , a virtual asset that has only existed since 2009. The offering from ProShares comes after a number of proposals to launch a bitcoin ETF that were rejected by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Comments in the summer from SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, suggesting that he might be receptive to approving an ETF that was pegged to futures contracts, paved to way for fund providers to propose a futures-linnked ETF. Gensler has said that futures offer investors greater protections than a fund that is linked to bitcoin directly. Futures are derivative financial contracts that provide investors exposure to price moves in an underlying asset. However, the value of futures contracts sometimes diverge from the underlying asset, which is one of a number of criticisms of a bitcoin futures ETF.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Shares of MGM Resorts International Rise Above Previous 52-Week High

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) traded today at $49.13, eclipsing its 52-week high. Approximately 1.3 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 8.2 million shares. MGM Resorts International is currently priced 20.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $38.57.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Is MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) Stock Worth Betting On?

As MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) stock hits new multi-year highs, many investors are likely wondering whether or not the company is worth betting on at this time. The casino industry was hit hard last year and is slowly getting back on its feet, yet it remains to be seen just how quickly the business will return to pre-pandemic levels. There are also some question marks about MGM China, which could be subject to new operating restrictions enforced by the Chinese government going forward. On the other hand, pent-up demand for Las Vegas travel and moves into online sports betting could be just what MGM Resorts needs to get back on the right side of lady luck.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is MGM Resorts the Big Winner If DraftKings Buys Entain?

MGM and Entain are 50-50 owners of the BetMGM platform. MGM Resorts has to give its consent if Entain becomes part of a competitor's business. Because DraftKings might not object to selling Entain's half, MGM could have a real gem on its hands. DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) has until Oct. 19 to...
GAMBLING
Benzinga

Why Degas Wright Says The MGM Resorts Stock Rally Isn't Over

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is making new 52-week highs during Tuesday's trading session. The stock was featured as the call of the day Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." What Happened: Credit Suisse analyst Benjamin Chaiken upgraded MGM Resorts to Outperform and raised the price target from $33 to...
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

MGM Resorts Stock Up 9.61%, Credit Suisse Upgrade MGM to Outperform from Neutral

MGM stock has gained approximately 130.87%, 54.52%, 21.82%, and 20.57% in the past year, YTD, three months, and one month respectively. MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) stock jumped over 9% yesterday after Credit Suisse upgraded the casino stock to outperform from neutral. The firm said MGM’s new operations and solid cash flow should make the stock attractive to investors. “MGM has gone through a transformation, recently announcing four transactions, and we believe the market is not giving full credit,” Credit Suisse said.
STOCKS
investing.com

MGM Soars 7% After Credit Suisse Expects it to More Than Double

Investing.com – MGM Resorts stock (NYSE:MGM) climbed nearly 9% after Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) said the stock should more than double from its previous target of $33. The stock touched $48.30 Tuesday as the brokerage upgraded the stock to outperform from neutral and pegged the target at $68, around 41% higher than its current price.
STOCKS
Reuters

Credit Suisse waives fees for clients hit by Greensill funds collapse

ZURICH (Reuters) - Crisis-ridden Credit Suisse is going on the offensive under new Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio by providing free services for investors in collapsed supply chain finance funds linked to Greensill, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters. “This is a gesture of goodwill,” the insider said. Switzerland’s second-biggest...
PERSONAL FINANCE

