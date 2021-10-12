CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United transfer news: Juventus contact Donny van de Beek for January move

Cover picture for the articleJuventus have opened talks with the agent of Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek about a January move, according to reports. The Netherlands international has struggled for game time at Old Trafford since his £35 million move from Ajax in September 2020, and is regularly linked with an exit.

ClutchPoints

Brutal Cristiano Ronaldo assessment sent to Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Dutch soccer legend Danny Blind has hit out on Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United’s playing style ahead of the club’s match against Leicester City. Manchester United is visiting Leicester coming off an underwhelming draw against Everton. Cynics have been hard on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for dropping Cristiano Ronaldo from his starting XI and some believe that had the Portuguese started, the outcome would’ve been different.
chatsports.com

Newcastle are 'plotting a transfer raid for FOUR Manchester United players, with Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly all targets' following £305m Saudi takeover

Newcastle United are looking to raid Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad during the January transfer window. The Magpies are expected to part ways with a significant amount of cash this winter after they were bought by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium for £305million. It is believed the club have identified four Manchester...
Tribal Football

Juventus chief Cherubini in contact with Man Utd midfielder Van de Beek

Juventus have made a move for unsettled Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek. Blocked from joining Everton on-loan by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on deadline day, Van de Beek remains frustrated after failing to see his playing chances improve this season. Juve sports chief Federico Cherubini has made contact...
Daily Mail

Paul Ince accuses Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of 'blatantly lying' to Donny van de Beek about his game time at Man United... and says the Dutchman must be 'livid' watching Fred and Scott McTominay playing ahead of him

Paul Ince has sensationally accused Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of 'blatantly lying' to Donny van de Beek about his role at Manchester United, with the Dutchman still struggling for game time. Van de Beek arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2020 but played just 511 minutes in the Premier...
SB Nation

Manchester United looking for midfield options in January

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring transfer options for possible January transfer window reinforcements, eyeing to strengthen their most desperate position on the pitch. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made good use of Fred, Scott McTominay, and Nemanja Matic in his time in charge, but it’s clear that they aren’t enough to establish control and consistency in the center of the park.
The Independent

Manchester United vs Atalanta live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Manchester United face Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.United are need of another win after that dramatic last-gasp goal by Cristiano Ronaldo sunk Villarreal at Old Trafford two weeks ago.FOLLOW LIVE: Man United vs Atalanta – latest updatesThat followed a shock opening defeat at Swiss side Young Boys, and it means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side sit third after two games.Atalanta are top of the group after beating Young Boys and a draw against Villarreal, so this promises to be a potentially crucial game in the race for qualification. Here is everything you need to know.When is the match?Manchester United vs Atalanta is tonight, Wednesday 19 October, at 8pm BST.How can I watch it?The game will be shown live in the UK on BT Sport. Subscribers can stream online via the BT Sport app and BT Sport website. Confirmed line-upsManchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, RonaldoAtalanta: Musso; Zappacosta, Palomino, Demiral, Maehle; Freuler, De Roon, Pasalic; Ilicic, Koopmeiners; MurielOddsMan United 3/4Draw 3/1Atalanta 10/3PredictionUnited desperately need a victory to lift morale after a hammering at Leicester on the weekend, and have the firepower to get one here. Manchester United 2-0 Atalanta.
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League predictions, picks, schedule, live stream: Can Barcelona and Chelsea bounce back?

The UEFA Champions League returned on Tuesday this week with eight Matchday 3 games and Wednesday has another eight matches. There are plenty of enticing showdowns as always, with Manchester United vs. Atalanta, leading the way as Barcelona and Chelsea are also in action. Following this week's games, the 32 remaining teams will be at the halfway point of the group stage with just nine more points up for grabs ahead of the knockout stage.
International Business Times

Manchester United News: Famed Goalkeeper Slams Solskjaer For De Gea-Henderson Competition

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel believes that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer developed unnecessary competition last season between keepers David de Gea and Dean Henderson. Appearing on legendary goalkeeper David Seaman’s “Seaman Says” podcast, Schmeichel argued that creating this sort of tension between the club's goalkeepers messes with their mindset.
