BBB warning consumers on QR codes scam

(WWLP) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers on a new wave of scams that utilize QR codes to steal users’ protected information.

According to the BBB, the way the scam works is victims find or receive a QR Code that brings them to a phishing website rather than the site of a legitimate business. On that site users are directed to enter personal information or log-in credentials for scammers to take. Some iteration of the scam launches payment apps or forces users to follow malicious social media: accounts. While there is a wide range of these scams, what they have in common is the need for a potential victims to scan the attached QR code.

The BBB recommends the following tips to avoid this scam.

If someone you know sends you a QR code, also confirm before scanning it.

Don’t open links from strangers.

Verify the source.

Be wary of short links.

Watch out for advertising materials that have been tampered with.

Install a QR scanner with added security.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.