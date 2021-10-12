CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBB warning consumers on QR codes scam

By Seth Rosenthal
WWLP
WWLP
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1te2Dg_0cOgjWFI00

(WWLP) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers on a new wave of scams that utilize QR codes to steal users’ protected information.

How to protect yourself from dating app scams

According to the BBB, the way the scam works is victims find or receive a QR Code that brings them to a phishing website rather than the site of a legitimate business. On that site users are directed to enter personal information or log-in credentials for scammers to take. Some iteration of the scam launches payment apps or forces users to follow malicious social media: accounts. While there is a wide range of these scams, what they have in common is the need for a potential victims to scan the attached QR code.

The BBB recommends the following tips to avoid this scam.

  • If someone you know sends you a QR code, also confirm before scanning it.
  • Don’t open links from strangers.
  • Verify the source.
  • Be wary of short links.
  • Watch out for advertising materials that have been tampered with.
  • Install a QR scanner with added security.

