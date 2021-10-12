BBB warning consumers on QR codes scam
(WWLP) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers on a new wave of scams that utilize QR codes to steal users' protected information.
According to the BBB, the way the scam works is victims find or receive a QR Code that brings them to a phishing website rather than the site of a legitimate business. On that site users are directed to enter personal information or log-in credentials for scammers to take. Some iteration of the scam launches payment apps or forces users to follow malicious social media: accounts. While there is a wide range of these scams, what they have in common is the need for a potential victims to scan the attached QR code.
The BBB recommends the following tips to avoid this scam.
- If someone you know sends you a QR code, also confirm before scanning it.
- Don’t open links from strangers.
- Verify the source.
- Be wary of short links.
- Watch out for advertising materials that have been tampered with.
- Install a QR scanner with added security.
