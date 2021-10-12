A rainy Tuesday in Cle Elum — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CLE ELUM, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Cle Elum Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cle Elum:

Tuesday, October 12 Widespread frost then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely then rain and snow likely overnight High 53 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 48 °F, low 31 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, October 14 Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while areas of frost then chance of light rain overnight High 53 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Chance of Light Rain High 56 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.