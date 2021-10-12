Take advantage of Tuesday’s cloudy forecast in New Hampton

(NEW HAMPTON, IA.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in New Hampton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Hampton:

Tuesday, October 12 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 62 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 15 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



