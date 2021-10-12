CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quail hunting season kicks off at Selwood Farm

By Landon Wexler
ALPINE, Ala. ( WIAT ) — It’s hunting season! In Alabama, quail hunting season 2021-2022 runs from Nov. 6 through Feb. 28. But on the Selwood Farm , a licensed hunting reserve, the season has already begun.

CBS 42’s Landon Wexler visited the reserve to get a feel for what it takes to hunt, the appeal of hunting and even get some advice on shooting.

You can schedule a group hunt, shooting lessons and more on their website .

