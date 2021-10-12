Grafton Weather Forecast
GRAFTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 55 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 49 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
