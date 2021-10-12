4-Day Weather Forecast For Roseau
ROSEAU, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Rain Showers
- High 56 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 38 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 52 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then areas of frost overnight
- High 47 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
