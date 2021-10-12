Perry Weather Forecast
PERRY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
