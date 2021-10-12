Kalona Weather Forecast
KALONA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
