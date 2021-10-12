CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holbrook, AZ

Holbrook is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

Holbrook Times
Holbrook Times
 9 days ago

(HOLBROOK, AZ) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Holbrook:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0cOgjCq000

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 28 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 29 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Holbrook Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

