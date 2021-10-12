CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Windsor, MD

A rainy Tuesday in New Windsor — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

New Windsor Dispatch
 9 days ago

(NEW WINDSOR, MD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over New Windsor Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Windsor:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dU4ys_0cOgjBxH00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Patchy drizzle then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

New Windsor, MD
