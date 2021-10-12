Tuesday rain in Ogallala meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(OGALLALA, NE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Ogallala Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ogallala:

Tuesday, October 12 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 35 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight High 59 °F, low 31 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, October 14 Areas of frost then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 52 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 54 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.