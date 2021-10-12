A rainy Tuesday in Windom — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(WINDOM, MN) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Windom, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Windom:

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 66 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 30 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight High 52 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.