CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Windom, MN

A rainy Tuesday in Windom — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Windom Voice
Windom Voice
 9 days ago

(WINDOM, MN) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Windom, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Windom:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cOgj8OL00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

House to vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for defying subpoena

(CNN) — The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, in criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The action marks a significant...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windom, MN
CBS News

White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11

Washington — Children aged 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Windom Voice

Windom Voice

Windom, MN
33
Followers
333
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Windom Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy