Daily Weather Forecast For Melrose
MELROSE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 52 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 48 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0