Daily Weather Forecast For Port Gibson
PORT GIBSON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 88 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
