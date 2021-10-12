Daily Weather Forecast For Parachute
PARACHUTE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of t-storms overnight
- High 50 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 50 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Rain and snow showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 49 °F, low 24 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0