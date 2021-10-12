Weather Forecast For Quincy
QUINCY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
