Weather Forecast For Woodville
WOODVILLE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0