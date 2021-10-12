Daily Weather Forecast For Kamas

KAMAS, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Rain and snow likely during the day; while light snow overnight High 41 °F, low 18 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Mostly cloudy during the day; while snow showers likely overnight High 37 °F, low 21 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, October 14 Snow showers likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 34 °F, low 13 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 41 °F, low 19 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.