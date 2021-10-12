Daily Weather Forecast For Kamas
KAMAS, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Rain and snow likely during the day; while light snow overnight
- High 41 °F, low 18 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly cloudy during the day; while snow showers likely overnight
- High 37 °F, low 21 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Snow showers likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 34 °F, low 13 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 41 °F, low 19 °F
- Light wind
