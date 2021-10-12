Antlers Daily Weather Forecast
ANTLERS, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 65 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
