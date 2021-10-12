Daily Weather Forecast For Lake Isabella
LAKE ISABELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
