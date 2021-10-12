4-Day Weather Forecast For Colorado City
COLORADO CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Rain and snow showers likely then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 49 °F, low 27 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 55 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
