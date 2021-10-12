Iron River Weather Forecast
IRON RIVER, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Chance of rain showers then patchy fog during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 60 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
