Ladysmith Weather Forecast
LADYSMITH, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly Cloudy
- High 53 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
