Ladysmith Weather Forecast

LADYSMITH, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 65 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly Cloudy High 53 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 5 mph



