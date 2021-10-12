Weather Forecast For Forks

FORKS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Rain during the day; while rain likely then mostly cloudy overnight High 52 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight High 56 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Thursday, October 14 Light rain during the day; while rain overnight High 59 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 59 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.