Weather Forecast For Forks
FORKS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Rain during the day; while rain likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 14
Light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 59 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0