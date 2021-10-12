Weather Forecast For Cave Junction
CAVE JUNCTION, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Areas of frost then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 56 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0