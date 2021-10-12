Daily Weather Forecast For Salmon
SALMON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 44 °F, low 20 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain and snow then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 44 °F, low 22 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 44 °F, low 17 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 50 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
