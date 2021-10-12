Ephraim Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EPHRAIM, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Rain and snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 45 °F, low 20 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of snow showers overnight
- High 45 °F, low 22 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of snow showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 42 °F, low 14 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 49 °F, low 19 °F
- Light wind
