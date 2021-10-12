Post Daily Weather Forecast

POST, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 56 °F 10 to 25 mph wind



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 55 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, October 14 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 85 °F, low 51 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 72 °F, low 41 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



