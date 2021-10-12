Post Daily Weather Forecast
POST, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 56 °F
- 10 to 25 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 41 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
