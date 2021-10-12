Chelan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CHELAN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 56 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of rain and snow showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight High 55 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, October 14 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 57 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 58 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



