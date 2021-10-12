Chelan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CHELAN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of rain and snow showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 55 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0