Manistique, MI

A cloudy Tuesday in Manistique today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Manistique Daily
 9 days ago

(MANISTIQUE, MI.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in Manistique, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manistique:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEdR5_0cOgidVi00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Patchy fog during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 59 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Manistique Daily

