A cloudy Tuesday in Manistique today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(MANISTIQUE, MI.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in Manistique, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manistique:

Tuesday, October 12 Patchy fog during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Mostly cloudy during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 65 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Chance of Rain Showers High 59 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



