4-Day Weather Forecast For Belcourt
BELCOURT, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 46 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Rain Showers
- High 45 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 37 mph
Thursday, October 14
Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 42 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 47 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
