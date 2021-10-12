Colby Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COLBY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 50 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 55 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0