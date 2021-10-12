Holdrege Daily Weather Forecast

HOLDREGE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 55 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Isolated rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight High 61 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 54 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.