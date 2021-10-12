4-Day Weather Forecast For Moorefield

MOOREFIELD, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Patchy drizzle then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then widespread fog overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.