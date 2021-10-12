4-Day Weather Forecast For Moorefield
MOOREFIELD, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Patchy drizzle then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then widespread fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
