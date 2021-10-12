Concordia Weather Forecast
CONCORDIA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 56 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
