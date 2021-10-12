4-Day Weather Forecast For Redwood Falls
REDWOOD FALLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 53 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
