Fairfield Weather Forecast

FAIRFIELD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of fog overnight High 74 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Mostly Cloudy High 70 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.