Fairfield Weather Forecast
FAIRFIELD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly Cloudy
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
