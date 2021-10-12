Wadena Daily Weather Forecast
WADENA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 50 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, October 13
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 59 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly Cloudy
- High 52 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 49 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
