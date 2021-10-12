Daily Weather Forecast For Red Bud
RED BUD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
