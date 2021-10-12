CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, MN

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Morris

 9 days ago

(MORRIS, MN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Morris:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NK8pD_0cOgiNaC00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Morris Post

