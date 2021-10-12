Daily Weather Forecast For Harlan
HARLAN, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 54 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0