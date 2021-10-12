4-Day Weather Forecast For Flora

FLORA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, October 14 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers And Thunderstorms High 73 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



