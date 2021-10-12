4-Day Weather Forecast For Flora
FLORA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0