4-Day Weather Forecast For Licking

LICKING, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, October 14 Showers And Thunderstorms High 73 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 70 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



