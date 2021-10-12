Daily Weather Forecast For Osceola
OSCEOLA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0