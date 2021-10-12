Daily Weather Forecast For Alva
ALVA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0