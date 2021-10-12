Daily Weather Forecast For Alva

ALVA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 32 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



